Fitch Rates Bupa Finance Plc's GBP300m 7-year bond 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bupa Finance Plc's GBP300 million senior unsecured notes an 'A-' rating. The issuer Bupa Finance Plc is a holding company for the Bupa group and is domiciled in the UK. The senior bond is guaranteed by The British United Provident Association Ltd, the group's top parent company. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated one notch below Bupa Finance Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (I