LONDON, April 13 London-focussed housebuilder
Telford Homes said it expected its full-year pre-tax
profit to be slightly ahead of expectations as a lack of housing
in the capital helps drive demand for its properties.
The firm, which built 661 homes in or around the British
capital the previous year, is expected to post a pre-tax profit
of 30.8 million pounds ($43.88 million) in the year to the end
of March, according to a Thomson Reuters survey of three
analysts.
The builder said the value of its forward sales was up on
the same period a year earlier but warned that a referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union might cause
uncertainty in the future.
($1 = 0.7020 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely)