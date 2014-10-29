BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 29 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam SA :
* Municipal Office in Jaslo, Poland, chooses the company's offer to deliver Internet and telecommunication services
* Says will provide the Municipal Office in Jaslo with the Internet services for 33 months for 250,000 zlotys
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake