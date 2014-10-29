Oct 29 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam SA :

* Municipal Office in Jaslo, Poland, chooses the company's offer to deliver Internet and telecommunication services

* Says will provide the Municipal Office in Jaslo with the Internet services for 33 months for 250,000 zlotys