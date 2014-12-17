BRIEF-Profile Systems and Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam SA :
* Resolves to raise capital by 660,000 zlotys
* Will issue 6.6 million series F shares at issue price of 0.24 zloty per share
* Series F shares will be offered via private subscription ending on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.