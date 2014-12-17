Dec 17 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam SA :

* Resolves to raise capital by 660,000 zlotys

* Will issue 6.6 million series F shares at issue price of 0.24 zloty per share

* Series F shares will be offered via private subscription ending on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

