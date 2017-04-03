STOCKHOLM, April 3 Nordic telecom operator Telia
Company said on Monday the agreement from September
to sell its stake in Tajik operator Tcell was no longer valid as
authorities in Tajikistan did not reply in time.
"We are now assessing alternative ownership solutions for
Tcell," said Emil Nilsson, head of Telia's region Eurasia, in a
statement.
Telia's Tajik operations are reported as discontinued
operations and the book value of Telia's interests has been
adjusted to zero. The agreed price announced in September was
around $13 million in equity value.
Telia said in 2015 it would gradually abandon its Central
Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into alleged
corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash
in distant countries.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)