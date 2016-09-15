(Adds CEO comments, details, background, share price)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Thursday it had received a proposed settlement of around $1.4 billion from U.S. and Dutch authorities related to Telia's entry into Uzbekistan in 2007.

"I have said on many occasions in the past that Telia Company's entry into Uzbekistan was done in an unethical and wrongful way and we are prepared to take full responsibility," Telia Chairwoman Marie Ehrling said in a statement.

"Our initial reaction to the proposal is that the amount is very high," Ehrling said.

VimpelCom Ltd, an Amsterdam-based telecommunications operator, said in February it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan.

Telia said in September last year that it would gradually abandon its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries. It has now exited or is about to exit two of seven countries.

Ehrling said Telia will analyse the information and decide on how to proceed with the ongoing discussions with the authorities.

Telia's dividend policy has not been changed after receiving the settlement proposal, Chief Executive Johan Dennelind said on a telephone conference with analysts and reporters.

Telia's shares were down 0.4 percent at 0704 GMT versus a wider European telecom sector index which was down 0.3 percent.

