STOCKHOLM, March 14 Swedish telecoms group
TeliaSonera is interested in making acquisitions, its chief
executive said on Wednesday, just days after the company was
linked by media with a possible buyout of rival '3's operations
in Denmark.
Operators in Denmark have been coping with fierce price
pressure in recent years and earlier this week daily Dagens
Industri said '3', Denmark's fourth largest operator, was ready
to sell its business in the country.
Asked whether he might be a buyer, Telia CEO Lars Nyberg
told reporters at a conference; "I always buy if it is the right
price."
Dagens Industri said '3's owners, Hong-Kong based Hutchison
Whampoa and Sweden's Investor, had probably
invested around 8 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion) in the
Danish operation and would want to recoup that money.
Analysts said Telia would not pay such a high price.
"That is way too expensive," said Sven Skold, an analyst at
Swedbank, who put the value at "only a few billion (crowns)".
Telia has itself been struggling in Denmark in recent
quarters and said at the end of the fourth quarter it would cut
around 20 percent of its workforce in the country.
Core profit was down 37 percent in 2011 to 744 million
Swedish crowns ($109 million).
"We are not going to leave Denmark," Nyberg said. "But we
have concerns in Denmark. It is a very difficult market, that
much is certain. No-one is making real money in Denmark."
TDC is the biggest operator in Denmark followed by
Telenor, Telia and '3'.
European operators in general are under pressure from
regulators wanting to push down prices, bruising competition and
network upgrade spending.
"I think that it would be good for Europe if we had more
in-market consolidation," Nyberg said.
"The rule of thumb is that you have the same EBITDA-margin
as you have market share," he said. "If you look at all the
third-biggest and fourth-biggest operators, they are not making
any money."
But Nyberg said regulators were making consolidation
difficult.
"The regulators were given the task many years ago to make
sure there was sufficient competition and they have interpreted
that as meaning that the more operators there are, the better. I
am not sure that is the whole answer."
($1 = 6.7640 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Andrew Callus)