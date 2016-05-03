STOCKHOLM May 3 Swedish prosecutors have
dropped an investigation into suspected bribery in a deal by
telecom operator Telia in Azerbaijan, the prosecutor
in charge of investigations into Telia deals said on Tuesday.
"With the tools we have at our disposal, we can't prove
bribery," prosecutor Gunnar Stetler told Reuters, adding that
even if bribery had been proven, it would not have been possible
to prove intent on the part of any Telia officials.
Authorities in Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, the Netherlands
and the United States are investigating a Telia deal in
Uzbekistan which led to the former CEO stepping down and several
top executives and board members leaving the company.
Stetler, who had previously not confirmed an investigation
into the Azeri deal was underway, said the investigation over
the Uzbekistan deal was now the only one his office was working
on in relation to Telia.
News agency TT first reported the news of the dropped
investigation.
Last year, TT and a Swedish public service TV investigative
programme said the company in a 2008 deal appeared to have
received licences and permits to operate in Azerbaijan in
exchange for helping the ruling family.
Telia is in the process of selling all its businesses in the
region it calls Eurasia, which includes Azerbaijan and some
other former Soviet states. It completed the sale of its
majority stake in Nepalese operator Ncell last month.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)