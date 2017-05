STOCKHOLM, April 7 Telia Company:

* Says On 3 April Telia Company received a new letter from the tax authority in Nepal with a request to submit a tax return regarding the divestment of Ncell in 2016.

* Says Telia's position has not changed, there is no obligation to file a tax return and no tax obligations in Nepal on the foreign part of the transaction.

