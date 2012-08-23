STOCKHOLM Aug 23 TeliaSonera, burnt
by charges it cooperated with authoritarian governments, said on
Thursday it would focus more on human rights issues where it
operates and is eying Myanmar as a possible target for
expansion.
The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms group, in which
Sweden has a 37 percent stake, came under scathing criticism
earlier this year for allowing authorities in Azerbaijan,
Belarus and Uzbekistan to access its network to keep tabs on
anti-government activists.
CEO Lars Nyberg said Telia, which has businesses across
central Asia as well as the Nordic and Baltic regions, would
take measures to bolster the protection of freedom of expression
and privacy.
Requests from governments to close sites or networks would
now be dealt with at board level not nationally, he said.
Telia will also cooperate with 10 other companies -
including Alcatel-Lucent, France Telecom,
Nokia Siemens Networks Vodafone, AT&T
and Telefonica - to draw up rules on how telecoms firms
implement the United Nation's guidelines for preserving privacy
and freedom of expression.
Although Telia is not considering withdrawing from any of
the countries in which it operates and has management control,
it would have to consider that possibility if the situation
merited it, Nyberg said.
"If we experience a situation where under a certain
government there are serious breaches of human rights on a
regular basis ... we must be ready to have a debate in the
company whether we should be in that country or not," Nyberg
said.
Telia has been in hot water again in recent days after its
daughter company in Tajikistan blocked news sites at the request
of the government.
Nyberg said the company itself could not solve the
underlying problem that undemocratic governments could abuse
their legal right to access and shut down telecoms networks.
"We need help from national and international organisations
whether that be the UN, EU, (or) NGOs if we are going to make
any significant impact on human rights," he said.
Telia said criticism of its actions in central Asia has not
undermined the company in countries without full democracy and
where telecoms markets are set to develop fast.
Nyberg said that Telia was looking at the possibility of
entering the market in Myanmar where, after decades of military
rule, the government has introduced sweeping reforms, including
allowing elections, easing rules on protests and censorship and
freeing dissidents.
Nyberg said the developments were such that Telia could now
consider operating in the country, where the telecoms network
for the country's 60 million people is barely developed.
"Two years ago I would never have thought that we could even
think about going into Myanmar," he said. "But what has happened
in Myanmar over the last 18 months allows us to consider if we
could do something in Myanmar."