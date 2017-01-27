BRIEF-GPI Q1 production value at EUR 39.1 mln
* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION IN GPI OF ITS UNIT SPID SPA
STOCKHOLM Jan 27 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company on Friday reported core earnings slightly above expectations, and forecast 2017 earnings to be roughly flat compared to last year.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.38 billion Swedish crowns ($720.5 mln) versus 6.56 billion a year ago, excluding non-recurring items.
Analysts had on average forecast 6.35 billion in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 8.8552 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.