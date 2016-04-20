(Repeats to cover additional alerts)
STOCKHOLM, April 20 Nordic telecom operator
Telia on Wednesday reported first-quarter core
earnings above expectations boosted by higher profitability in
Sweden and slightly raised its 2016 earnings forecast.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.22 billion Swedish crowns
($769 million) versus 5.63 billion a year ago, excluding
non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as
discontinued operations.
Analysts had on average forecast 5.99 billion in a Reuters
poll.
Telia said it expected 2016 core earnings in line with or
somewhat higher than last year, compared to a previous outlook
of flat earnings.
Link to report:
($1 = 8.0893 Swedish crowns)
