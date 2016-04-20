* Telia sees 2016 core profit in line with or slightly above 2015

* Core profit margin in Sweden higher than expected

* Q1 group EBITDA 6.22 bln SEK vs 5.63 bln in Reuters poll (Adds background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, April 20 Nordic telecom operator Telia raised its 2016 profit outlook on Wednesday after a first quarter where core earnings rose well above market expectations, boosted by higher profitability in its Swedish home market.

With Telia in the process of exiting its Eurasia region, a past growth engine, investors increasingly view it as a dividend case amid tepid growth for the industry in the mature Nordic markets.

In Sweden, cost cuts and a better sales mix helped push Telia's core profit margin to 40.6 percent in the first quarter, above expectations of 38.2 percent.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.22 billion Swedish crowns ($769 million) versus 5.63 billion a year ago, excluding non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as discontinued operations.

Analysts had on average forecast 5.99 billion in a Reuters poll.

Telia said it expected 2016 core earnings in line with or somewhat higher than last year, compared to a previous outlook of flat earnings, though profit growth would slow ahead in the face of tougher year-ago comparisons.

Telia has so far left one of its Eurasian markets, finalising its divestment of its stake in Nepalese operator Ncell earlier this month.

($1 = 8.0893 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)