* Telia sees 2016 core profit in line with or slightly above
2015
* Core profit margin in Sweden higher than expected
* Q1 group EBITDA 6.22 bln SEK vs 5.63 bln in Reuters poll
(Adds background, detail)
STOCKHOLM, April 20 Nordic telecom operator
Telia raised its 2016 profit outlook on Wednesday
after a first quarter where core earnings rose well above market
expectations, boosted by higher profitability in its Swedish
home market.
With Telia in the process of exiting its Eurasia region, a
past growth engine, investors increasingly view it as a dividend
case amid tepid growth for the industry in the mature Nordic
markets.
In Sweden, cost cuts and a better sales mix helped push
Telia's core profit margin to 40.6 percent in the first quarter,
above expectations of 38.2 percent.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.22 billion Swedish crowns
($769 million) versus 5.63 billion a year ago, excluding
non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as
discontinued operations.
Analysts had on average forecast 5.99 billion in a Reuters
poll.
Telia said it expected 2016 core earnings in line with or
somewhat higher than last year, compared to a previous outlook
of flat earnings, though profit growth would slow ahead in the
face of tougher year-ago comparisons.
Telia has so far left one of its Eurasian markets,
finalising its divestment of its stake in Nepalese operator
Ncell earlier this month.
Link to report:
($1 = 8.0893 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by
Niklas Pollard)