LONDON Jan 27 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Friday it would probably sell its Eurasian assets this year, as it posted core fourth-quarter earnings almost in line with expectations.

Telia has said it would gradually exit its Central Asian markets, hit by investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries.

It has now exited or is about to exit two of seven countries.

Telia Chief Executive Johan Dennelind told Reuters the possibility of selling its Eurasian wireless business Fintur, which has holdings in four Central Asian countries, this year had improved. It said last year it and co-owner Turkcell wanted to sell Fintur.

Dennelind added he did not exclude any strategic options for Telia's Danish operation, which has suffered from weak profitability and pressure on revenue, although buying Danish rival TDC was currently not an option.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said last week that Telia was considering a bid for TDC, but sources told Reuters on Thursday a deal was currently not on the agenda.

"Right now the risk and valuation are not attractive enough so we have dismissed that for now," Dennelind said.

Telia's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.38 billion Swedish crowns ($720.5 mln) versus 6.56 billion a year earlier, excluding non-recurring items. Analysts had on average forecast 6.35 billion in a Reuters poll.

The firm forecast 2017 earnings to be roughly flat compared with last year, and said it proposed a dividend of 2.00 crowns per share, in line with a median forecast in Reuters poll.

