STOCKHOLM, June 21 Telecom operator Tele2 said on Tuesday it was buying the Swedish subsidiary of rival TDC in a 2.9 billion crown ($352.4 million) deal as it looked to strengthen its position in the business to business segment in its home market.

Tele2 said that while the deal was not conditional on equity financing, the company would carry out a preferential rights issue to existing shareholders totalling about 3 billion Swedish crowns to maintain the group's financial strength.

"This deal is a unique opportunity for Tele2 to build scale and expand its range of services in the B2B market," Tele2 Chief Executive Allison Kirkby said in a statement.

"For our shareholders, the combination of Tele2 and TDC Sweden unlocks significant value creation from synergies."

TDC confirmed the deal in a separate statement and said the sale would generate a capital gain of about 0.8 billion Danish crowns ($122.0 million) and completed a strategic review of the Danish telecom operator's business announced earlier this year.

