BRIEF-TAS Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 1.1 mln
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Thursday it had received a proposed settlement of around $1.4 billion from U.S. and Dutch authorities related to Telia's entry into Uzbekistan in 2007.
"I have said on many occasions in the past that Telia Company's entry into Uzbekistan was done in an unethical and wrongful way and we are prepared to take full responsibility," Telia's chairwoman Marie Ehrling said in a statement.
"Our initial reaction to the proposal is that the amount is very high," Ehrling said.
Ehrling said Telia will analyze the information and decide on how to proceed with the ongoing discussions with the authorities.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON, May 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets