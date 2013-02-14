* Owner committee outlines board shake-up
* Proposes six new members, re-election of 2
STOCKHOLM Feb 14 The founder and chairman of
digital music service Spotify is among six new names proposed
for TeliaSonera's board as the Nordic telecom operator
moved to revamp its leadership in the wake of a controversial
network licensing deal in central Asia.
TeliaSonera's nomination committee on Thursday proposed
replacing all but two members of its board, naming Spotify's
Martin Lorentzon, former SAS CEO Mats Jansson and
Fortum head Tapio Kuula among the new members.
"The conclusion of the Nomination Committee is that
TeliaSonera needs a new start in many respects," the company
said in a statement.
TeliaSonera is in the middle of a sweeping management
shake-up amid allegations of involvement in corruption in
Uzbekistan that have embarrassed and angered its biggest
shareholder, the Swedish government.
Following media reports, prosecutors last year launched an
investigation into the allegations of bribery and money
laundering in connection of its 2.3 billion crown ($365 million)
purchase of a telecom license in the central Asian country.
Heads have rolled as a result of the controversy, with Chief
Executive Lars Nyberg stepping down earlier this month while
Marie Ehrling, a well-respected former executive at both Telia
and airline SAS, was proposed as new chairwoman.
Lorentzon is one of the founders of Spotify, the Swedish
start-up digital music service that has racked up 20 million
active users worldwide in the course of a rapid expansion.
Along with Ehrling, six new members were proposed, also
including Neste Oil board member Nina Linander, and Kersti
Strandqvist, head of corporate sustainability at Swedish hygiene
and paper products maker SCA.
The committee also recommended re-election to the board of
former Nokia Chief Olli-Pella Kallasvuo and former
Ericsson executive Per-Arne Sandstrom.
Both Kallasvuo and Sandstrom joined the board of the telecom
operator after the main business deals concerning the purchase
of the 3G license in Uzbekistan had been struck.
The search for a replacement for Nyberg at the helm of
TeliaSonera, whose push into emerging markets has been its main
earnings driver, can only begin in earnest once a new board is
elected at the annual general meeting on April 3.
($1 = 6.2992 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)