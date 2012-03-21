(Adds detail)
HELSINKI, MARCH 21 - Finnish state investment firm Solidium
said on Wednesday it sold some shares in Swedish telecoms group
TeliaSonera at 45.20 Swedish crowns each, and expected
to earn a total of 1.05 billion from the placement and offering
of exchangeable bonds in the Swedish telecoms company.
Shares in TeliaSonera fell 3.5 percent to 45.80 crowns by
0820 GMT.
Solidium said on Tuesday that it was cutting its stake in
TeliaSonera to help pay for other investments.
Solidium's stake in TeliaSonera fell to 11.7 percent from
13.7 percent after the equity offering. It said the stake would
fall further to around 9.5 percent if all bonds in its
exchangeable bond offering are exchanged.
(Helsinki newsroom)