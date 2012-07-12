* Takes 2.8 bln SEK charge at NetCom

* Takes 318 mln SEK charge at Omnitel

* Says charges based on long-term assessments (Adds detail, background, shares)

STOCKHOLM, July 12 Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera is taking a gloomier view on the long-term potential of its Norwegian and Lithuanian businesses and will take a goodwill impairment charge of 3.07 billion Swedish crowns ($439 million) as a result.

TeliaSonera said on Thursday it would take a 2.76-billion-crown charge in Norway relating to a substantial goodwill amount created at the acquisition of NetCom in 2000, and an assessment of its achievable long-term return on investment.

The charge in Lithuania amounts to 318 million crowns and is based on a decrease of the total value of the Lithuanian mobile market related to competition and price pressure, it said.

"The goodwill charges are based on long-term assessments, and not specifically related to the short-term performance of the respective business unit," it said.

TeliaSonera will book the charges in the second quarter with no effect on cashflow.

Shares in the firm were down 1.5 percent at 0915 GMT, underperforming the wider market in Stockholm which was down 0.8 percent.

($1 = 6.9917 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)