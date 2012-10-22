STOCKHOLM Oct 22 TeliaSonera AB : * Confirms that Megafon today announced that it expects marketing for its

planned IPO to commence at a later date * Says schedule for completion of the prospectus including recent M&A activity and the UKLA review and its proximity to the release date for the company's Q3 results has led MegaFon to opt to include those results in the IPO prospectus * Says investor engagement has been exceptionally strong