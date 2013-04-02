STOCKHOLM, April 2 TeliaSonera AB : * Continues to develop its Spanish operator yoigo * Says discontinued the sales process and look forward to continue developing

the company * Says during 2012, Yoigo's net sales grew 12.5 percent in local currency to the equivalent of SEK 8,382 million while EBITDA increased 49.3 percent to SEK 627 million * Says had been prepared to divest it if was offered a price which fully reflects Yoigo's future potential, but this requirement has not been met