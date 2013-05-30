BRIEF-Goldenmax International Technology sees Q1 net profit up 250-300 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 250-300 percent y/y versus net profit of 40.0 million yuan ($5.81 million) year ago
STOCKHOLM May 30 TeliaSonera AB : * Secures 800 mhz spectrum enabling faster 4g roll-out in Estonia
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 250-300 percent y/y versus net profit of 40.0 million yuan ($5.81 million) year ago
* FY adjusted 1 revenue (including i from April) down 6.0 pct for period, down 5 pct Q3 and with trends improving, revenues up 1 pct in Q4
* Sees to swing to net loss at 4 million yuan to 9 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 0.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1