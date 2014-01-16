BRIEF-Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 21Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
STOCKHOLM Jan 16 TeliaSonera AB : * Teliasonera's year-end report 2013 to include one-time related items * Says in the fourth quarter of 2013, operating income will be impacted by
one-time related items of SEK -2,524 million, of which SEK -2,331 million
relate to non-cash write-downs * Says total costs in full-year 2013 related to redundancies amount to just
above SEK 1.2 billion Link to statement: r.reuters.com/juw95v
April 21Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016