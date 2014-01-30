BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Jan 30 TeliaSonera AB : * Says proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share (2.85) * Says sees 2014 net sales in local currencies excluding acquistions and
disposals are expected to be around same level as 2013 * Says sees 2014 EBITDA margin ex non recurring items expected to be around same level as in 2103 * Says sees 2014 capex to sales rate around 15 percent ex license and spectrum fees
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Mulder and Scully's search for the truth will continue in a new series of Fox's hit sci-fi show "The X-Files," the network said Thursday, a year after the show was revived.