Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 24
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, July 7 TeliaSonera AB : * Acquires Tele2's Norwegian operations and accelerates nationwide 4g roll-out * Says acqusition is estimated to incur integration costs of between SEK
250-450 million and investments estimated to SEK 350 million * Sees also expected are substantial cost synergies, estimated to at least SEK
800 million annually from 2016 * Says has also committed itself to a 98 percent population coverage for 4G by 2016, two years ahead of its obligations
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.
LONDON, Jan 24 Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Tuesday beat forecasts for trading in its key Christmas quarter and kept its profit outlook for the full year.