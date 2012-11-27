UPDATE 2-RCom gets reprieve on its debts until end 2017
* RCom to complete merger with rival by September - Ambani (Updates with details, background)
STOCKHOLM Nov 27 TeliaSonera AB : * CEO to participate in Megafon initial public offering * Says CEO Lars Nyberg intends to participate in the initial public offering of
shares in Megafon through a private investment of USD 2 million
* RCom to complete merger with rival by September - Ambani (Updates with details, background)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services