BRIEF-Didi to weigh $6 bln funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
STOCKHOLM Nov 29 TeliaSonera AB : * Christian Luiga appointed acting CFO of TeliaSonera * Says chief financial officer Per-Arne Blomquist will leave his position
effective immediately
* Reached agreement with Win Corp for sale to Win of SCA's Northern NSW (NNSW) television assets and operations for a price of $55mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.