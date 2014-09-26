STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Friday it would report non-recurring costs of 850 million Swedish crowns ($118 million) in the third quarter, mostly related to its business in Eurasia.

Following an advisor's assessment of its assets in the region it calls Eurasia, TeliaSonera said it would take a charge of 600 million crowns.

"The write-down has no cash impact," the company said in a statement.

TeliaSonera will also report a 247 million cost related to a move to new premises in Sweden, it said. (1 US dollar = 7.2200 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)