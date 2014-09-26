BRIEF-Hakuhodo DY Holdings' operating profit for year ended March 2017 probably rose around 3 pct - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49 billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Friday it would report non-recurring costs of 850 million Swedish crowns ($118 million) in the third quarter, mostly related to its business in Eurasia.
Following an advisor's assessment of its assets in the region it calls Eurasia, TeliaSonera said it would take a charge of 600 million crowns.
"The write-down has no cash impact," the company said in a statement.
TeliaSonera will also report a 247 million cost related to a move to new premises in Sweden, it said. (1 US dollar = 7.2200 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.