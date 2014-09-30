STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 The Danish telecoms market
will likely see consolidation in the coming year, the head of
Swedish operator TeliaSonera's region Europe said on
Tuesday.
Denmark is a small and highly competitive market with four
operators, dominated by incumbent TDC, where
TeliaSonera's profitability is much lower than the group
average.
"I believe we will see some sort of consolidation in Denmark
within the coming year. How that happens and who the players
are, time will tell, but we are interested in taking part in a
consolidation," Robert Andersson, Teliasonera's head of region
Europe, told Reuters on the sidelines of the company's investor
day in Stockholm.
"It is probably more logical to strengthen our position in
Denmark than to exit from Denmark," he added. "Everyone is
talking to everyone - it is a very interesting situation at the
moment."
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)