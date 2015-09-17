BRIEF-Inly Media to sell entire 58 pct stake in Tianjin cultural transmission firm at 11.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Thursday it had initiated a process to reduce its presence in the Eurasian region and over time exit the entire region.
TeliaSonera, whose Region Eurasia consists of Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Tajikistan, said that at this stage it is not possible to estimate how long this will take.
The company said in a statement it will increase focus on Europe and Sweden in line with its strategy. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd