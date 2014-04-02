STOCKHOLM, April 2 Some of Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera's business deals in Eurasia may have broken the law, Chairwoman Marie Ehrling said on Wednesday.

"The board can unfortunately say that several transactions and practices have not been handled in accordance with good business practice," Ehrling told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting. "It can not be excluded that certain actions have been criminal."

Her comments follow a review commissioned by Telia of its business dealings in Eurasia from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

The review focused on Nepal, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)