BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Beijing Thunisoft's share private placement application
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
STOCKHOLM, April 2 Some of Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera's business deals in Eurasia may have broken the law, Chairwoman Marie Ehrling said on Wednesday.
"The board can unfortunately say that several transactions and practices have not been handled in accordance with good business practice," Ehrling told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting. "It can not be excluded that certain actions have been criminal."
Her comments follow a review commissioned by Telia of its business dealings in Eurasia from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.
The review focused on Nepal, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Georgia.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)
* Says 2016 net profit up 20.0 percent y/y at 442.2 million yuan ($64.25 million)