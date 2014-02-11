BRIEF-Egyptian Satellite Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $19.7 million versus $16.5 million year ago
HELSINKI Feb 11 TeliaSonera AB : * Issues a 5 year eurobond of EUR 500 million maturing in February 2019, under its existing EUR 11 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program. * Re-offer yield set at 1.483 percent, equivalent to Euro Mid-swaps + 45 bp. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Receives letter from Oman Investment Fund notifying Omantel that fund has transferred its shares in Omantel to United International Teleco Investment & Projects