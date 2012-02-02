* Q4 core profit 9.2 bln SEK, vs 9.1 bln forecast

* Sees 2012 sales edging up 1-2 pct, flat EBITDA margin

* Mobile services, Eurasia provide main boosts (Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm TeliaSonera forecast weak sales growth and flat core profitability in 2012 on Thursday after reporting quarterly earnings just above expectations.

The firm has seen a growing share of income in recent years from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the fourth quarter, it was also helped by further demand for mobile data for smartphones in key home market Sweden.

It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and excluding one-offs of 9.2 billion crowns ($1.4 billion) against a forecast of 9.1 billion a Reuters poll.

"The EBITDA margin, excluding non-recurring items, in 2012 is expected to remain at the same level compared with 2011," it said in a statement. In 2011, the margin was at 35.4 percent.

It saw net sales in local currencies growing in a range of one to two percent this year.

Showing the continued push into emerging markets, the company also said it had completed the first phase of a deal to buy Kazakh mobile operator Kcell.

The best performing areas in the quarter were its mobile services division and the Eurasian division, which includes the emerging markets firms. Both saw EBITDA rises, while the broadband division was flat.

Mobile services net sales rose 4 percent in the quarter, including a 9 percent gain in Sweden.

"The exceptional demand for smartphones in combination with the release of several new phone models led to a strong growth in equipment sales towards the end of the year," it said. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley, Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)