* EBITDA ex items 9.0 bln SEK vs forecast 9.2 bln
* Trims margin, sales forecast for 2012
(Adds background, detail)
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Nordic and emerging markets
telecoms operator TeliaSonera slightly cut its outlook
for the year on Wednesday due to a tougher business climate as
it posted lower than expected core profit in the second quarter.
Telecoms operators have been struggling with regulatory
pressure and falling revenues from voice calls in recent years.
Although smartphone use and data traffic is surging,
operators have yet find a way to get subscribers to pay for what
they use. The global economic slowdown is adding to problems.
Telia's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 9.0
billion Swedish crowns ($1.28 billion) just lagged the average
forecast of 9.2 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and 9.2 billion
in the year-ago quarter.
"Based on the results for the first six months, we revise
our outlook for 2012 and expect revenues in local currencies to
be more or less unchanged and the EBITDA margin to be slightly
lower compared to last year," the company said in a statement.
Telia, which has operations the Baltics, Nepal and central
Asia, had previously expected net sales growth in local
currencies of 1-2 percent with an EBITDA margin at the same
level as the 35.4 percent achieved in 2011.
The tougher business climate forced a one-off goodwill
impairment charge of 3.07 billion crowns in the quarter as Telia
took a gloomier view on the long-term potential of its Norwegian
and Lithuanian businesses.
Telia said nothing about its Spanish unit Yoigo, which
sources told Reuters earlier this month was up for sale in a
deal that could be worth as much as 1 billion euros ($1.22
billion).
($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Cowell)