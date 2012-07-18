* EBITDA ex items 9.0 bln SEK vs forecast 9.2 bln

STOCKHOLM, July 18 Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera slightly cut its outlook for the year on Wednesday due to a tougher business climate as it posted lower than expected core profit in the second quarter.

Telecoms operators have been struggling with regulatory pressure and falling revenues from voice calls in recent years.

Although smartphone use and data traffic is surging, operators have yet find a way to get subscribers to pay for what they use. The global economic slowdown is adding to problems.

Telia's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 9.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.28 billion) just lagged the average forecast of 9.2 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and 9.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

"Based on the results for the first six months, we revise our outlook for 2012 and expect revenues in local currencies to be more or less unchanged and the EBITDA margin to be slightly lower compared to last year," the company said in a statement.

Telia, which has operations the Baltics, Nepal and central Asia, had previously expected net sales growth in local currencies of 1-2 percent with an EBITDA margin at the same level as the 35.4 percent achieved in 2011.

The tougher business climate forced a one-off goodwill impairment charge of 3.07 billion crowns in the quarter as Telia took a gloomier view on the long-term potential of its Norwegian and Lithuanian businesses.

Telia said nothing about its Spanish unit Yoigo, which sources told Reuters earlier this month was up for sale in a deal that could be worth as much as 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion). ($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Cowell)