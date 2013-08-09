STOCKHOLM Aug 9 Nordic telecoms group
TeliaSonera said on Thursday it backed plans by Latvia
to consider a merger between fixed-line and mobile telecom
operators and remained keen to raise its stake in the companies.
Latvia said on Thursday it was considering a merger of fixed
line network operator Lattelecom with mobile operator Latvijas
Mobilais Telefons (LMT) following a media report that said the
government might be preparing for a sale of its remaining stakes
in the two companies.
Kennet Radne, head of Baltics mobility services for
TeliaSonera, said on Friday the company would like to strengthen
its market position in Latvia to make the most of good growth
potential.
"We believe there are synergies between these companies," he
told Reuters, saying that from a customer perspective, the lines
between fixed and mobile services were often blurred. "We
believe there are opportunities to get these companies to work
closer together."
A bid by TeliaSonera in 2008 for full ownership in the
companies was rejected by the government on grounds it could
harm competition.
Radne said buying the rest of the companies remained a
possible long-term goal.
"We are interested in increasing our ownership in these
companies," he said.
Latvia said on Thursday a privatisation of the companies was
not being discussed.
Latvia owns 51 percent of Lattelecom with TeliaSonera
holding the remaining 49 percent. Lattelecom in turn has a 23
percent stake in LMT.
TeliaSonera controls 60.3 percent of LMT through direct and
indirect stakes with the state owning the remainder.
