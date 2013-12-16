STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Swedish telecoms firm
TeliaSonera is reorganising its operations along
geographic, rather than business, lines in a move it says will
improve its focus on customers and corporate governance.
The change comes in the wake of criticism over the purchase
of a 3G telecoms licence in Uzbekistan in 2007 that resulted in
the exit of its chief executive and most of its board earlier
this year. Four more executives were fired last month.
Swedish prosecutors last year started an investigation into
the licence purchase after bribery allegations.
"We believe this model will enable us to offer our customers
a better service at the same time as it clarifies accountability
for our performance," TeliaSonera chief executive Johan
Dennelind said of the reorganisation on Monday.
In a separate press release, TeliaSonera named executives
who would be responsible for the new areas.
It said Erik Hallberg, currently head of TeliaSonera
International Carrier, would replace Veysel Aral as head of the
Eurasia region, which includes Uzbekistan. Veysel Aral was
appointed to lead Eurasia in February this year.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter)