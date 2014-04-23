* Telia chief repeats Spanish unit Yoigo too small
* Vodafone could be interested depending on regulator view
* Telia repeats sees flat sales, profit margins in 2014
* Sees slightly greater risk of slower equipment sales
* Q1 EBITDA ex items 8.3 bln crowns vs forecast 8.4 bln
(Recasts with Vodafone comments, adds analyst comment, updates
shares)
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Nordic telecom group
TeliaSonera moved closer to the possible sale of its
problematic Spanish unit Yoigo on Wednesday, as Vodafone
said it might be interested in a bid and Telia restated it was
considering the unit's prospects.
Finding a solution for Yoigo, Spain's smallest mobile
operator in which Telia has a 76.6 percent stake, is a key part
of a strategic review which began when Chief Executive Johan
Dennelind took the helm of the Sweden-based group in September.
Announcing Telia's first-quarter results, Dennelind repeated
his view that Yoigo - which one analyst estimated could be worth
between 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and 1.5 billion - was too
small and needed to grow its market share of just 7 percent or
Telia would have to sell up.
UK-based Vodafone, which last month agreed to buy Spain's
largest cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros, said it could
be interested in Yoigo once it was clear how tough the
regulators will be on tie-ups in the sector.
The dominant player in Sweden but undersized in Norway and
Denmark, Telia said it aimed to strengthen and develop core
operations in the Nordics and Baltics. "We would like to be part
of consolidation where it is possible and that is being
evaluated across our footprint," Dennelind said.
Some analysts say Telia, which recently made small
acquisitions in Denmark and Finland, would likely target Norway
and Denmark for further expansion.
"There are three countries that seem reasonable in M&A
terms," said Stefan Gauffin, analyst at Nordea. "That's Norway,
where (Swedish rival) Tele2 is in play, possibly Denmark which
is a four-player market that is in dire need of consolidation.
And there is Spain, where Telia is ... likely to make an exit."
Such moves could prove less troublesome that Telia's
previous expansion in emerging markets such as Uzbekistan. U.S.
authorities are investigating Telia's purchase of a 3G licence
in 2007, a deal that forced the group to replace top management
and most of its board.
Telia shares slumped to a nine-month low early this month
after it said it could not rule out that some of its actions in
other Eurasian markets had broken the law. The company made no
further comment on the matter on Wednesday.
Telia's renewed look at possible acquisitions and disposals
reflects its view that regulators are getting readier to accept
consolidation in a tough sector.
Telia has in recent years seen growth in emerging markets
and cost cuts roughly offset competition in its core markets,
which are mature and where regulators have been until now been
loath to allow operators to merge to boost profits.
TOO LOW
In Norway, Tele2 has said it is looking at its
options after missing out on a spectrum auction, while in
Denmark, where Telia is the third-largest player, a mobile price
war and cuts to interconnect fees by the Danish regulator have
hurt operators.
TeliaSonera tried to sell Yoigo in 2012, but bids from
Vodafone and Orange were dismissed as too low.
"A sustainable position (in Spain) is not where we are today
and we need to find the path to a sustainable position," the CEO
said. "If that's not possible organically, then other measures
need to be taken. Long term we need to see Spain as up or out."
Vodafone chief Vittorio Colao said at a meeting in Madrid:
"We are obliged to look at everything, although for something
like Yoigo we would need the European Commission to make its
stance clear on current consolidation deals."
Telia declined to comment on Vodafone's potential interest.
Berenberg analyst Barry Zeitoune said Yoigo could be worth
between 1 and 1.5 billion euros to a buyer, assuming its margins
could be boosted to 20-30 percent as it became part of a larger
player. Yoigo had an EBITDA margin of 7.3 percent in 2013.
Regulators have yet to sign off on Hutchison Whampoa's
bid for Telefonica's Irish mobile unit, or
Telefonica's bid for KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, but
if they do, that could trigger further consolidation, analysts
have said.
Competition, regulatory pressures and a shift from voice
services to data have held Telia's net sales roughly flat since
2008, while core income (EBITDA) has fallen in each of the last
three years.
Telia stuck by its forecast for flat sales and profit
margins in 2014, but flagged risks of slowing revenue from sales
of low-margin equipment such as handsets, mainly in Spain.
Net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and
disposals, fell 1.8 percent in the first quarter due to lower
equipment sales and regulatory impacts, the company said.
The company's core earnings or EBITDA, excluding
non-recurring items, reached 8.3 billion crowns ($1.3 billion),
versus an average forecast of 8.4 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts and last year's 8.5 billion.
Telia shares were up 1.1 percent at 46.09 crowns by 1506
GMT.
($1 = 6.5855 Swedish Crowns)
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Holmes)