STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 Swedish telecom operator
TeliaSonera said a number of supplier contracts held
by its Kazakh unit Kcell were in breach of company
policy.
The country's largest telecoms firm last year overhauled
management as it faces an investigation into the way it secured
licenses in Uzbekistan. The probe cost TeliaSonera's former
chief and most of the board their jobs.
TeliaSonera has conducted an external investigation led by
law firm Norton Rose Fulbright on its deals in the region.
"To date there has been no indication that any of the
matters under investigation will have any material effect on the
company's balance sheet or on its results of operations,"
TeliaSonera said in a statement on Monday.
A TeliaSonera spokesman said he had no further information.
TeliaSonera has a stake of around 60 percent in Kcell.
