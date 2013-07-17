STOCKHOLM, July 17 Telecom operator TeliaSonera
reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with
expectations on Wednesday as cost cuts and growth in emerging
markets offset competitive pressure in the Nordic region.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were
8.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.35 billion) versus the average
forecast of 8.8 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.0
billion.
Telia, which has seen revenues flat since 2008, repeated its
outlook for the year for flat sales in local currencies and a
slight improvement in its core profit margin in 2013.
($1 = 6.5815 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)