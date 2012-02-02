STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm TeliaSonera reported fourth-quarter earnings that were close to expectations on Thursday and said it saw its core profitability staying unchanged this year.

The firm, which has seen a growing share of income in recent years from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and excluding one-offs of 9.2 billion crowns ($1.4 billion) against a forecast of 9.1 billion a Reuters poll.

It forecast its EBITDA margin in 2012 staying at the same level as in 2011 of 35.4 percent, with net sales in local currencies expected to be in the range of growth of one to two percent. ($1 = 6.7213 Swedish crowns)