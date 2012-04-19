STOCKHOLM, April 19 Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera reported a surprise slight drop in first quarter earnings and said it stuck to its 2012 outlook.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 8.82 billion Swedish crowns ($1.31 billion), less than the average forecast of 9.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and down slightly on last year's 8.89 billion crowns.

"We reiterate the outlook for 2012 and believe that our continued work to develop our price models and scrutinize costs throughout the organization will leave our EBITDA margin at the same level as last year," chief executive Lars Nyberg said in a statement. ($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Olof Swahnberg)