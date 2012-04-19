STOCKHOLM, April 19 Nordic and emerging markets
telecoms operator TeliaSonera reported a surprise
slight drop in first quarter earnings and said it stuck to its
2012 outlook.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring
items, of 8.82 billion Swedish crowns ($1.31 billion), less than
the average forecast of 9.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and
down slightly on last year's 8.89 billion crowns.
"We reiterate the outlook for 2012 and believe that our
continued work to develop our price models and scrutinize costs
throughout the organization will leave our EBITDA margin at the
same level as last year," chief executive Lars Nyberg said in a
statement.
($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Olof Swahnberg)