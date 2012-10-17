STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Nordic and emerging markets
telecoms operator TeliaSonera unveiled a 2 billion
crown ($301.17 million) cost cutting plan on Wednesday as it
reported third-quarter core profit below expectations.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were
9.3 billion crowns versus the average forecast of 9.5 billion in
a Reuters poll and last year's 9.9 billion.
Telia said the cost reduction measures would include cutting
around 2,000 employees or 7 percent of its staff over the next
two years.
The company stuck by its outlook for the full year.
($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)