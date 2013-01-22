STOCKHOLM Jan 22 A Swedish court on Tuesday agreed to freeze up to 1.8 billion crowns ($276 million) belonging to a Gibraltar-based firm accused of bribery and money laundering in relation to the sale of a 3G license in Uzbekistan to telecoms group TeliaSonera.

The court decided in October to freeze $30 million of Takilant's assets saying there were reasons to suspect representatives of the company were involved in money laundering.

Prosecutors opened a preliminary probe last year into TeliaSonera AB's purchase of the telecom license in Uzbekistan.

TeliaSonera, partially owned by the Swedish state, has denied it did anything wrong in the 2.3 billion crown ($344.17 million) deal. ($1 = 6.5275 Swedish crowns)