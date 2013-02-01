STOCKHOLM Feb 1 A probe by a top lawyer
appointed by TeliaSonera to look into the telecom
firm's purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan found no evidence
of corruption, but harshly criticised lapses in carrying out
necessary checks.
In September, Swedish prosecutors launched an investigation
into allegations the Nordic telecoms group knew the company to
which it paid 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($361 million) for its
licence was a front.
TeliaSonera also appointed law firm Mannheimer Swartling to
conduct a probe into the affair.
The report, by lawyer Biorn Riese, established no "bribery
or crime against money-laundering laws".
But Riese said in a statement: "If one does deals in a
corrupt country one simply has to be more careful than
TeliaSonera was." Telia CEO Lars Nyberg has staked his job on
the company being exonerated.
($1 = 6.3631 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)