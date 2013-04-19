STOCKHOLM, April 19 Nordic and emerging markets
telecoms operator TeliaSonera said it would focus on
cutting costs in a flat market as it posted first-quarter
earnings just below expectations on Friday.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.5
billion Swedish crowns ($1.30 billion) versus the average
forecast of 8.6 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 8.9
billion.
The company repeated its outlook for flat sales in local
currencies and a slight improvement in margin in 2013.
($1 = 6.5180 Swedish crowns)
