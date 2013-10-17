STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera reported third-quarter profit above expectations on Thursday helped by cost cuts and new ways to charge for data in its home markets.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.42 billion Swedish crowns ($1.45 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.15 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.28 billion.

Telia, which has seen slowing organic revenue growth for the past two years, repeated its outlook for the year for flat sales in local currencies and a slight improvement in its core profit margin in 2013.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/xep83v ($1 = 6.5061 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)