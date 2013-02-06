(Repeats to link with alerts)

STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Swedish businesswoman Marie Ehrling looks set to become head the board at TeliaSonera after owners nominated her to steady the partially state owned firm after allegations of involment in corruption in Uzbekistan.

Telia's nomination committee said it would propose Ehrling, the former head of Telia's Swedish operations and former deputy CEO of state-owned airline SAS, to take over as chairwoman at the company's annual general meeting on April 3.

Chairman Anders Narvinger has said he will step down as a result of heavy criticism of the company and the way it bought its 3G licence in Uzbekistan in 2007. Telia's CEO Lars Nyberg resigned last week over the scandal.

In September, Swedish prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations the license purchase involved bribery and money laundering.