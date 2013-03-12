BRIEF-Highlight Communications Q1 EBIT down at CHF 2.4 mln
* CONSOLIDATED SALES AT CHF 80.0 MILLION WERE DOWN 37.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR
STOCKHOLM, March 12Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera said it wanted Turkcell to restart dividend payments as soon as possible after Turkish authorities appointed three new independent board members to the mobile operator.
Turkcell is at the centre of a legal battle for control by its owners, Turkey's Cukurova Holding, TeliaSonera and Russia's Altimo.
"We will now focus on the actions needed to convene an AGM at the earliest possible time ... so that the company can start paying dividends again, which are long overdue," Telia CEO Per-Arne Blomquist said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)
* THE KUDELSKI GROUP ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A PATENT AGREEMENT WITH SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE, INC.