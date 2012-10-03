STOCKHOLM Oct 3 Nordic telecoms firm
TeliaSonera said on Wednesday it had appointed a law
firm to investigate allegations of wrongdoing related to its
purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan in 2007.
"Mannheimer Swartling have been asked by TeliaSonera to
investigate whether TeliaSonera's investment in a 3G-license,
frequencies and number series in Uzbekistan in 2007 involved any
form of corruption or money laundering," TeliaSonera said in a
statement.
Late in September, Swedish prosecutors launched a
preliminary investigation into the 2.3 billion crown ($348
million) deal.
Telia, in which Sweden owns a roughly 37 percent stake, has
come under scrutiny in recent months over its activities in
central Asia.
($1 = 6.6036 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)