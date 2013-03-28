STOCKHOLM, March 28 Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera said on Thursday it had been informed
Swedish prosecutors would proceed with a formal investigation
into its business dealings in Uzbekistan that could lead to a
fine or seizure of assets.
A Swedish prosecutor has been carrying out a preliminary
investigation since last year into the company's purchase of a
3G telecom license in Uzbekistan amid allegations of bribery.
A separate investigation commissioned by Telia, published
earlier this year, did not uncover any evidence of bribery or
money laundering, but sharply criticised the deal and the
company's top executive resigned in the wake of report.
"Due to the current preliminary investigation into suspicion
of aggravated bribery, an investigation will be initiated with
regard to possible corporate fines and possible forfeiture,"
TeliaSonera quoted the prosecutor as saying.
The company also said the measure was a "natural step" in
the prosecutor's investigation and that it remained convinced
that the corruption allegations were unfounded.